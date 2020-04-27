2020/21 Jumpers To Follow: Allaho a Grade 1 winner in waiting

Cheltenham Festival winners quite rightly get the credit that they deserve, but I thought Allaho ran a huge effort in defeat at last months’s four day spectacular and is a horse that needs firmly keeping onside next season.

That run came in the 3m Grade 1 RSA Novices Chase where the Willie Mullins trained and Cheveley Park Stud owned six-year-old finsihed a two length third of 10 to Champ.

Allaho raced prominetly throughout but stumbled after hitting the 12th when in the lead. He then got joined after a mistake three from home by Minella Indo and the duo got locked in a ding dong tussle.

A further mistake and stumble two from home then didn’t help his chances, but Allaho stuck to the task gamely on the run-in as the pair seemingly fought out the finish for first place.

However, they were out on their feet near the finish and that allowed the rallying Champ to power home and pick up the pieces.

Allaho and Minella Indo ultimately paid the price for getting drawn into a battle too from far from home, but the duo lost very little in defeat in my eyes.

My immediate thought after the race was that Allaho may well have won the Grade 1 Marsh Chase over the shorter trip of 2m 4f had connections decided to go down that route.

But jockey Paul Townend told Mullins after the race that the trip of the RSA was not the cause for defeat, with tiredness being the main factor He also added that Allaho was “a lovely horse for the future.”

I agree with that statement and Allaho has now run well on two occasions at the Cheltenham Festival having finished a nine length third fo 20 to Minella Indo in the Grade 1 Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle 12 months previous.

Allaho has also had just four starts over fences – winning once – and undoubtedly has bags more to offer going forward and the ability to win at the highest level..

I think there are plenty more races to be won with him and, should all go to plan, then I feel that the extended 2m 4f trip of the Ryanair Chase at next year’s Cheltenham Festival would be right up his street and make it his ideal long range target.

Allaho is is currently 12/1 with Betfair, Betfred, Paddy Power and William Hill for that Grade 1 contest.