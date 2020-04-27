2021 Stayers’ Hurdle: Sire Du Berlais worth siding with at 16/1

Looking at the ante post betting for the 2021 Stayers’ Hurdle, Sire Du Berlais is the one that appeals most to me as a long range punt at odds of 16/1.

This Godron Elliott trained eight-year-old has a fine record at the Cheltenham Festival having finished fourth of 23 to Blow By Blow in the 2018 running of the Martin Pipe before going on to land a gamble 12 months later when sent off 4/1 favourite and beating Tobefair by a neck in the Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle.

The JP McManus owned son of Poliglote retained his crown in the latter last month off 7lb higher when fitted with blinkers for twh first time and travelling nore sweetly than usual before statying on gamely on the run-in to beat stable companion The Storyteller by 1/2 a length.

I thought Sire Du Berlais scored with a bit more in hand than the winning margin suggests and it was a tremendous performance under top weight of 11st 12lb.

The winning time of 6m 0.22s was also almost three seconds quicker than that of Lisnagar Oscar’s success in the Stayers’ Hurdle run on the same afternoon and hour and 40 minutes later.

Even allowing for the fact that the Stayers’ Hurdle was hand-timed, it suggests that Sire Du Berlais – who carried 2lb more than Lisngagar Oscar – has the potential to make up into a Grade 1 performer next season.

A revised mark of 158 means that handicaps are now a thing of the past and that he has to go down the graded route.

Sire Du Berlais is now rated just 3lb lower than Lisnagar Oscar, clearly comes alive at Prestbury Park, and will surely be campaigned with a crack at the 2021 Stayers’ Hurdle as the ultimate objective.

If all does go to plan I can see him going off single figures on the day, so at the current odds on offer I think he is well worth an each-way wager.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Sire Du Berlais – 2021 Stayers’ Hurdle (16/1 Betfair, Paddy Power, William Hill)