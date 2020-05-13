2020 Betfred World Matchplay Update

The PDC has issued the following update in relation to the 2020 Betfred World Matchplay as a result of the ongoing the Covid-19 pandemic:

As with all PDC tournaments at present, we remain in regular contact with the UK Government in relation to updates regarding regulations and are constantly monitoring the global situation.

At present, the 2020 Betfred World Matchplay remains scheduled for July 18-26 at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool, and we continue to work with all relevant parties towards achieving this if possible.

However, the PDC plans to confirm on or before Friday June 5 a decision in relation to the planned July dates for this event.

We appreciate that the current global restrictions give cause for concern amongst fans who have purchased tickets for this event.

Should restrictions mean that the July dates are not possible, it would be the PDC’s plan to rearrange the Betfred World Matchplay for a date later in 2020, in line with other recently-affected tournaments.

ENDS