Surgeons COCKED UP and gave me a 2nd cock

When carpenter DAVE from London cut the top of his THUMB off at work he didn’t think surgeons would COCK-UP and give him what resembles a 2nd DICK.

Dave told DAILY SPORT “I used to be known on the site a Chippy Dave, but now everyone calls me 2 DICKS.”

This is definitely one for the TV show BOTCHED.

Dave added “The upside is every BIRD now wants to see my 2 DICKS, So I’ve got birds flocking round me.”

Every cloud really does have a silver lining Sport Readers.

Surgeons who performed Dave’s OP declined to comment on his COCKED UP thumb.