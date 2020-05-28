2020 Flat Horses To Follow: Mambo Nights

Judge on the form of two of his juvenile runs, Mambo Nights should be more than capable on winning races this season.

Trained by Richard Hannon, this son of Havana Gold stepped up on his first two starts when finding only Quadriltaeral a neck too strong in a warm 10-runner maiden at Newbury.

After showing good speed to track the leaders, Mambo Nights took up the running entering the final furlong and then drifted right before being unable to find any extra in the final 75 yards.

The winner went on to land her next two starts, including a Group 1, and is favourite for the 1000 Guineas and now rated 114.

Ottoman Court, who finished 3 1/2 lengths behind Mambio Nights in third, scored next time up at Chelmsford and is now rated 95.

The fourth home Zigie Pops also won next time up by five lengths to be be rated 87, whulst the sixth home Convict went on to win two of his next four starts to now be rated 96.

That gives the forrm an extremely stronmg look and Mambo Nights also ran well on his final start of the campaign when a 2 1/2 lengths third of 10 at Salisbury to Kentish Warrior.

The second hoem that day was Max Vega who went to to win his next two starts – including a Group 3 – to be rated 110.

On the back of those runs, Mambo Nights has been allotted what looks a potentially lenient mark of 86.

I think it will be disappointing if he doesn’t prove better than that.