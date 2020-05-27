Father SUPER SOAKER overcomes social distancing

A member of the clergy has found a novel way around the SOCIAL DISTACING rules to continue doing BAPTISMS during LOCKDOWN.

Father Gerry O’Malley aka Father SUPER SOAKER from Church of the Virgin on the Ridiculous in London told DAILY SPORT “I was fed up not being able to do GODS work, so I thought how can I do baptisms with social distancing? So I went online and bought a SUPER SOAKER.”

Happy parents Mary & Joseph Murphy were delighted that little JJ could have his HOLY DAY on time, they told DAILY SPORT “We were delighted when Father O’Malley told us he could go ahead.”

Mary added “God must be really proud of him” with Joseph chipping in “As are all the boys down the PUB.”