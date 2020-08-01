28/1 Stone Of Destiny the Stewards’ Cup choice

Stone Of Destiny looks nicely treated on the pick of his form and worth an each-way punt at 28/1 in the Stewards’ Cup at Goodwood today (3.35).

This five-year-old won twice as a juvenile when in the care of David Simcock and ran a very well on his second start in 2018 after joining Andrew Balding when fourth in the Group 1 Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot.

Stone Of Destiny also ran well in the Wokingham Stakes at that meeting in 2019 when keeping on from off the pace to finish 5 3/4 lengths when 13th of 26 to Cape Byron off 102.

He backed that up with a similar effort in this contest from a poor draw when a five length eighth of 27 to Khaadem off 100 , before showing a game attitude to bag a deserved success at Ascot off 97.

Stone Of Destiny is able to race in this off a reduced rating of 95, so that makes him a big player from a handicapping perspective.

He also ran well on seasonal reappearance when a 2 1/2 lengths fourth to Makanha at Newmarket and he backed that up with a finet 2 1/4 length sixth of 22 to Hey Jonesy in the Wokingham over 6f at Royal Ascot.

Although only an 8 1/4 length 13th of 18 to Jawwal at Ascot last time out, he lost all chance when rearing badly as the stalls opened so it’s easy to put a line through that.

Judged on his previous efforts, Stone Of Destiny looks weighted to run a big race from a good draw in stall 10 under Silvestre De Sousa.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way stone Of Destiny (28/1 Betfair, Paddy Power – BOG, paying 6 places)