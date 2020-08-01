King’s Advice weighted to strike again in Summer Handicap

In the 1m 6f Summer Handicap at Goodwood today (2.25), King’s Advice looks weighted to make a bold bid to retain his crown.

This Mark Johnston trained six-year-old improved at a rate of knots last season when winning eight of his 11 starts.

The first came off a rating of 72 in a class 5 at Lingfield, whilst the last came in this class 2 off a mark of 108.

King’s Advice stayed on gamely to beat Outbox by a neck and went on to round off the campaign with a solid neck second to Weekender in a conditions’ contest at Salisbury off an offcial rating of 112.

He has has had six outings this year, and posted his best effort in a Listed contest at Doncaster three starts back when a 1 3?4 length runner-up to Red Verdon off 106.

King’s Advice is now able to race in thiss off a reduced rating of 104 – 4lb lower than when landing the spoils 12 months ago.

It makes him a massive player from a handicapping perspective on the pick of his form at a vanue where he is unbeaten in two starts.

King’s Advice also has a 36 per cent strike rate in the grade and his ideal underfoot conditions.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way King’s Advice (7/1 generally available – use BOG firms)