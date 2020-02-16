6/1 Busby a bet at his beloved Kempton

Busby has a fine record ovcer 6f at Kempton and looks decent value at 6/1 to further enhance it with victory in the 4.30 there today.

This Conrad Allen trained four-year-old has won three times and been placed on four occasions in seven starts over course and distance.

In the last of those successes back in October he rallied gamely to beat Secret Potion by a neck off a mark of 75.

Busby went on to score agaion over 7f at this venue two starts later when landing a class 4 off

78.

He was the far from disgraced when fourth at Chelmsford off 82 and ran well last time out in a class 3 over 7f at this venue off the same rating when a 1 1/2 length third of five to Revolutionise.

Busby now drops back down itno class 4 company off 1lb lower, and that should enable him to be very competitive off 81.

The drop back down to 6f, over wbhich he has won four times and been placed on six occasions from 12 starts, is another plus.

Martin Dwyer also gets a great tune out of him and Busby has bagged a good draw in stall 2, so there is lots to like about his chances in this.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Busby (6/1 Betfred, Betfair, Paddy Power – BOG)