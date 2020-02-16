Deal A Dollar appeals now dropped back in trip

Now dropped back in trip, Deal A Dollar looks worth siding with at 13/2 in the 1m 4f handicap 3.25 at Kempton today.

This-four-uear-old finsihed runner-up on debut over 1m at this venue and went on to open his account over course and distance last August when quickening smartly to beat Grey D’Ars by a length in a five-runner affair when in the care of Sir Michael Stoute.

Deal A Dollar went on to land another 5-runer contest in good style two starts later off 7lb higher when staying on strongly after being slowly away to beat Natty Night by 1 3/4 lengtsh off a mark of 90.

He then found life too hot in a competitive class 2 affair over 1m 6f at York off his current mark of 97, after which he moved to join David Simcock,

Deal A Dollar has shaped as if needing his two starts for his new handler when third at Chelmsford over 1m 6f and occupying the same position when beaten nine length by Rainbow Dreamer over 2m.

Those runs should have put the edge on him and he now drops back to his ideal trip over which he has won twice and been placed once in three starts.

The blinkers, which he wore for both those successes, also now go back on for the first time since joining Simcock and this small seven-runne field shoud play to his strengths.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Deal A Dollar (13/2 bet365 – BOG)