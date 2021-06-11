9/1 Mutaraafeq worth siding with at Sandown

Mutaraafeq makes his eagerly awaited handicap debut and makes plenty of appeal at 9/1 in the 7f contest on today’s card at Sandown (2.10).

This Charlie Hills trained three-year-old improved in each of three quick outings as a juvenile, posting his best effort in the last of those over 6f at Kempton in October when third of 11 to Popmaster.

After being held-up, he made good headway on the outside two from home before keeping on well to be beaten just a length.

The winner went on to follow-up at the same venue and has posted three solid efforts to make the frame in class 3 handicaps this season off marks of 84,86 and 89.

Night Narcissus, who finished just a neck in front of the selection in second, has also won since and finished runner-up in her two starts this season in class 4 affairs off 80.

That gives the form a strong look in relation to this class 5 affair and suggest an opening mark of just 74 for Mutaraafeq may seriously underestimate his ability.

The step back up to 7f also looks sure to suit judged on that display and Mutaraafeq now returns to action having been gelded.

To me he looks to have been firmly brought along with handicaps in mind, so at the odds on offer he rates the best bet on the card.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Mutaraafeq (9/1 bet365 – BOG)