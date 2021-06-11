I CAN announce this week that BKB 21 has sold out!

Every ticket for the show at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday, July 3 has been snapped up – four weeks before we ring the opening bell!

I’ve had friends ringing me up asking for tickets and I’ve had to tell them: “Sorry, but it’s first come, first served and we’ve sold out!”

The only way to watch the show if you haven’t got a ticket is on www.fite.tv and if you want tickets for BKB 22, I would move fast!

We’ve sold around half the tickets for August 14 as well!

If I’m honest, I’m not surprised.

I knew from the amount of pay-per-view buys for the lockdown shows and the You Tube views we’ve had over the last few months that there’s a real appetite for BKB™ – and we all need a night out as well!

I think the next two shows are as good as any we’ve put together over the past few years.

BKB 21 is topped by Sean ‘Outlaw’ George, the Hall of Famer, against Dan Chapman. There’s Dan’s world bantamweight title and Welsh pride at stake.

Sean and Dan really don’t get on with each other and have promised to retire each other!

BKB 22 features the rematch every fight fan has been waiting for.

Ricardo Franco shocked Jimmy Sweeney in November, 2019 and ever since that night, Jimmy has been desperate to settle the score.

He finally gets his chance on August 14.

The first fight had quality boxing, toe-to-toe action and great drama – and I’m convinced Ricardo and Jimmy will serve up more of the same in August.

We run BKB™ like the UFC run their business. There are no governing bodies interfering, no managers to negotiate with. If we have two fighters at the same weight and same ability, they are matched. If they don’t fancy it, they go and fight for someone else. Simple as that.

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown