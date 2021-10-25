A Grand Entrance At Fakenham

Prices can be an issue when writing these mini-articles as we try to second-guess those putting up the early odds, hoping they make a mistake. If they have spotted the form of Grandeur D’Ame ahead of his first start for Alan King then we could be scuppered, but if not then any price above evens may look like outstanding value (barring mistakes, of course).

Formerly in the care of Oliver Sherwood, he won his bumper first time, out at Newton Abbot and followed that with a second to Good Risk To All at Cheltenham, who has franked the form with a win in Listed class on his only start since. Thrown in at the deep end on his hurdling bow in the Tolworth hurdle won by the classy Metier, he came home last of the six finishers before his final race of the season when a 51 length fifth at Newbury in a Listed race on Valentine’s Day.

Presumably not as good as they once hoped, a change of surroundings and routine can invigorate a horse now and then, and dropped back in to this Class Four novice he really ought to find life considerably easier – though no way would I be taking any odds on in the circumstances.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Grandeur D’Ame 12.55pm Fakenham 7/4 William Hill