Princess Could Be Crowned this Afternoon

I am rather hoping the penny punters all come for the Nicky Henderson trained Barbados Blue ahead of the Mares’ Novices’ Chase at 1.30pm and get us a better price about Precious Eleanor. Trained by Henry Daly, who I admit I have a lot of time for, though one win from 12 starts doesn’t suggest we are talking about a world-beater here. Last time out she fell over hurdles at Ludlow but one thing we can guarantee is she will have been thoroughly schooled ahead of her debut over fences. Her breeding suggests she may well improve for a few fences and if that is the case, she may yet be well-handicapped here, receiving 5lb from the likely favourite.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Princess Eleanor 1.30pm Fakenham 5/1 Paddy Power, Betfair, Bet Victor and others.