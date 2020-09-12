A Momentofmadness primed for huge run in Portland

In the 5f Portland Handicap at Doncaster today (2.25), former winner A Momentofmadness looks primed to run a huge race.

This Charlie Hills trained seven-year-old was last successful in the 2018 running of this contest when making all and staying on strongly to beat Encrypted by 3/4 of a length of a mark of 99.

He went on to post some solid efforts in defeat last season, including when a 1/2 length sixth off 22 to Dakota Gold in a competitive class 2 affair at York off 95.

A Momentofmadness also went down fighting in this off the same rating when a 1/2 length second of 22 to subsequent Group 1 winner Oxted.

He is now able to race off a reduced rating of 91, his lowest in over three years, so that gives him major claims from a handicapping perspective.

A Momentofmadness also comes into the race having taken a big step in the right direction last time out when a two length third of 11 to Only Spoofing at Goodwood off 2lb higher.

That was his third start following a break and his handler looks to have timed his preparation to the minute for this

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way A Momentofmadness (15/2 Unibet – BOG, paying 5 places)