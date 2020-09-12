Class-dropping Brian The Snail has a big shout at Chester

Now dropped back in class, Brian The Snail looks worth a bet in the 6f handicap at Chester today (4.20).

This Richard Fahey trained six-year-old won at Newcastle on return to action in June when landing a class 4 by a short head off a mark of 85.

He then finished a really solid third of 12 to Citroen Major in a class 3 at Ripon off 90 and backed that up with a cracking 1 1/4 length third of 27 to Summerghand in the ultra-competitive class 2 Stewards’ Cup at Goodwood off the same rating.

Brian The Snail has since been far from disgraced in two class 2 affairs at Ripon and Goodwood off 91 and now drops back down into class 3 company off 90.

It makes him a big player at the weights on the pick of his form, especially his run in the Stewards’ Cup, and he has a good record in the grade having won twice and been placed once in six starts.

Megan Nicholls also takes off a handy 3lb with her claim and Brian The Snail has bagged a decent draw in stall 6 from where he can hopefully track the leaders and pounce late.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Brian The Snail (7/1 bet365, BetVictor – BOG)