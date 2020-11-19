A Perfect Gift of major interest on handicap debut at Market Rasen

Following an eye-catching effort on seasonal reappearance, A Perfect Gift is a strong fancy at 9/2 on handicap debut in the 1.00 at Market Rasen today.

That came at Stratford where the Olly Murphy trained six-year-old mare finished a 10 1/2 length third of 14 to go Millie Go over 2m 6f.

After being held-up at the rear of mid division by Aidan Coleman, A Perfect Gift was only seventh and had plenty to do two from home before keeping on nicely under tender handling to be nearest at the finish off an official rating of 112.

She was ridden as if connections were keen to get her into handicaps on a mark which may underestimate her ability and she now makes her debut in that sphere off just 109.

That looks exploitable to me as A Perfect Gift had run well on her previous outing when a never nearer 12 1/4 length third of nine to Whitehotchillifili over 2m at Exeter.

The winner went on to finish sixth of 22 to Concertista in a Grade 2 at the Cheltenham Festival off an official rating of 131, whilst the runner-up Martha Brae was allotted an opening handicap mark of 127.

That gives the form a decent look in relation to this class 4 affair and the step up to 2m 7f also promises to suit A Perfect Gift who has clearly been brought along firmly with handicaps in mind.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 4pts win A Perfect Gift (9/2 Betfair, Paddy Power, Unibet – BOG)