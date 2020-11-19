Kissesforkatie weighted to strike at Wincanton

Kissesforkatie looks nicely treated on the pick of her form and worth a wager at 7/1 in the extended 2m 3f handicap hurdle at Wincanton today (1.40).

After finishing third in her sole start in an Irish point, this six-year-old mare made a winning debut for Jeremy Scott in a bumper at Fontwell.

She went on to finish a solid fourth in a Listed bumper at Huntington and also ran well when sixth of 20 to The Glancing Queen in a Grade 2 bumper at Aintree.

Kissesforkatie then shaped with promise when making the frame in her first three starts over hurdles, most notably when sent off favourite and finishing a 7 1/4 length fourth of 13 to Sporting John at Exeter.

The winner is a smart sort who went on to win his next two starts to be rated 149, the runner-up Harry Senior also went on to score twice – including a Grade 2 at Cheltenham – to be rated 144.

Bullionaire, who came third, and the fifth and eighth home have also gone on to taste success and give the form a really solid look.

Kissesforkatie then opened her account over hurdles at this venue when beating Lunar Baby, a winner since by 4 1/4 length off an official rating of 123. The third home that day, Cill Anna went on to win her next three starts to be rated 135.

That is again strong form and suggests that Kissesforkatie should be up to winning a class 3 of this nature off her current mark of 125.

She did disappoint on her comeback run off 1lb higher, but that was her first start after 300 days on the sidelines and she was never put into the race at any stage.

Kissesforkatie is entitled to strip fitter for that and on the form of her aforementioned races looks a massive player at the weights in this.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Kissesforkatie (7/1 Unibet – BOG)