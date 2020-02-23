Acaro appeals at 6s in Fontwell opener

Acaro is back down to a handy mark and looks worth siding with at 6/1 in the 2.20 at Fontwell today.

This Robert Walford trained six-year-old ran well on retturn to action over thyis course and distance back in October when an 11 length third to Waikiki Waves in a class 4 handicap chase off 114.

He backed that up with a solid third of 10 to Keep Moving in a class 3 at Wincanton off 113 but has since failed to shine in two outings at Wincanton and Exeter.

However, Acaro is now able to race in this weak class 4 chase off a reduced rating of 108 and that is just 1lb higher than when last successful in a handicap hurdle here last March when scoring by 12 lengths.

It gives him every chance from a handicapping perspective on ground which holds no fears at a track which clearly suits.

Acaro has also been given a 53 break and his aformentioned win here came of a similar lay-off.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Acaro (6/1 bet365 – BOG)