Raven’s fancied to Return to winning ways

The Raven’s Return has form in the book which suggest he is decent value at 6/1 to land the spoils in the 4.20 at Fontwell today.

This Seamus Mullins trained seven-year-old is 1-1 over course and distance having landed a five -runner maiden hurdle last May by 27 lengths.

He comes into this on the back of two solid efforts, finishing a seven length runner-up to Lightky Squeeze in the first of those in a class 4 novices’ handicap at Wincanton off a mark of 109.

The winner, from whom he was receiving just 4lb, has gone to to score wtuce since off 117 and 120 and was in the process of running a big race off 137 last time out when coming to grief at the last in the valauble Grade 3 Betfair Hurdle at Newbury.

Nineohtwooneoh, who finished 4 1/2 lengths behind the selection in third, has also come out and bolted up on his next start at Musselburgh and it was 22 lengths back to the fourth.

That gives teh form a solid look in relation to this same grade class 3 affair and the Raven’s Return is able to race in it off just 3lb higher having shaped as if the best horse in the race last time out at Warwick when hitting the front too soon and idling in finishing a 1/2 length third under a 5lb cliamer.

Aiadan Coleman now takes over in the saddle and on his run behind Lightly Squeeze I think Tha Raven’s Return is the one they all have to beat in this.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win The Raven’s Return (6/1 Unibet – BOG)