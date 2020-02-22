Adrien Du Pont the punt in Betway Handicap Chase

Having fallen in the weights, Adrien Du Pont makes plenty of appeal at 11/2 in the Betway Handicap Chase at Kempton today (3.35).

This Paul Nicholls trained eight-year-old has won once and been plaved once in two starts over this course and distance.

In the last of those successes back in December 3018, he camefrom off the pace to take up the running on the bit three from home before staying on strongly to easily account for Just A Sting by 3 1/2 lengths off a mark of 144.

Adrien Du Pont got put up 7lb for that but ran a cracker of his revised rating of 151 when a five length third of 10 to Walt in this 12 months ago.

He has had failed to trouble the judge in three starts since, and not been at his best in two outings thos season, but that has resulted in the handciapper cutting him plenty of slack.

Adrien Du Pont is now able to race off a redeuced rating of 145, just 1lb higher than when last victorious, and that makes him a hige player from a handicapping perspective at a track which clearly suits.

He is also versatile as regards ground, hails from a yard in fine form and this race is also sure to have been the target for Adrien Du Pont.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Adrien Du Pont (11/2 generally available – use BOG firms)