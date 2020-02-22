Tremwedge looks tasty at 10s in Adonis

Tremwedge looks decent value at 10/1 and worth a punt in the Grade 2 Adonis Hurdle at Kempton today (1.50).

This four-year-old outran odds of 40/1 when an eye-catching third of 14 to Sacchoandvanzetti at Punchestown when in the care of Ellmarie Holden. After racing at the rear of mid-division, Tremwedge made good headway to take up the running two from home.

He then got slightly outpaced before keeping on again to be beaten just over five lengths under tender handling. It was a fine effort, and the winner is a useful sort who went into the race having scored in good style in a decent looking 18-runner maiden hurdle at Galway.

Tremwedge was then pitched into Grade 3 company at Fairyhouse and put in a similar effort to finish a solid 6 1/4 length third to Cerberus who has since finished in the frame in two Grade 1s.

The runner-up, A Wave Of The Sea, was also bidding to land a hat-trick and has since landed a Grade 1 at Leoparstown in good style – so the form looks solid and reads well in relation to this.

Tremwedge also shaped better than the bares result last time oit on his first start for Alan King when an 11 1/2 length seventh of 15 to the hugely exciting Chanrty House in a novice hurdkle at Newbury following a break, travelling well until weakening two from home.

He looks sure to strip fitter for that and now goes back against his own agre group. On the level of form he has shown, I think Tremwedge is overpriced in this.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Tremwedge (10/1 bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes, William Hill – BOG)