Afandem appeals at 7s to bounce back at Musselburgh

Afandem lost all chance at the start last time out, so now returned to the scene of his last success of a handy mark looks a punt at 7/1 in the 5f handicap at Musselburgh today (3.30)

This Tim Easterby trained six-year-old was last victorious in a class 4 contest 13 months ago on his sole start over this course when bolting up by four lengths off a mark of 73.

He went on to be placed twice in the same grade off 80 and 79 and also ran well on seasonal reappearance when a 2 1/4 length second of 12 to Magical Spirit in a class 4 off 80.

Magical Spirit, from whom he was receiving just 2lb, has since easily landed Ayr Gold Cup off 88 before finishing fourth to Gulliver in the lass 2 Coral Sprint Trophy at York off 98.

Afandem also posted a solid effort two starts later where she showed plenty of early dash before going down by just a length when second of 12 to Citroen Major in a competitive class 3 at Ripon off a mark of 79.

Prior to nothing going right at Redcar last time out he has also posted two solid efforts to finish in the frame off 75 and 74.

Afandem is able to race in this class 4 off 75 – just 2lb higher than when last victorious, and that makes him a key player at the weights n the pick of his form.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Afandem (7/1 bet365 – BOG)