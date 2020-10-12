Well-treated Three Saints Bay a bet at 9/1

Having been eased further in the weights, Three Saints Bay looks too well-treated to ignore and worth a wager at 9/1 in the 7f handicap at Musselburgh today (2.30).

This David O’Meara trained five-year-old is a course ad distance winner off a mark of 93 who was last successful over this trip on soft ground 15 months ago where he beat Dan’s Dream in a class 3 conditions’ contest off an official rating of 98.

Three Saints Bay when on to finish a solid third in a class 2 on soft ground over this course and distance two starts later off a mark of 99.

He also ran well over CD back in July hen beaten just a 1/3 of a length into third by Gabrial The Wire off 92.

Three Saints Bay is now able to race in this class 2 off a mark of 86, his lowest rating since July 2018 and a massive 12lb lower than when last victorious.

It makes him a huge player from a handicapping perspective on the pick of his form and he comes into this having shaped better than the bar result suggest last time out when ridden too aggressively when an 8 3/4 length fourth of eight to Ascension.

So, from a good draw in stall three everything looks in place for a big run.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Three Saints Bay (9/1 Betfair, Paddy Power, 888sport – BOG)