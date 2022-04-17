Age Before Beauty

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Nahanni 2.20pm Epsom

One on the all-weather at Wolverhampton this evening for a change and with the William Haggas string in such good form, it might be worth taking a chance on Vintage Choice in the 7.35pm.

He looked as big baby last year when coming home third at York and following that with a nose win at Redcar in a maiden over this trip, but he ought to be a different proposition as a three-year-old.

This is his first start on the all-weather which has to be a slight concern and as the only winner in the field, he has to give 7lb to the others of his age group, but I am quietly convinced he has a lot more to offer this season and this Class Five event will hopefully be little more than a stepping stone to better things over the months ahead.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Vintage Choice 7.35pm Wolverhampton 15/8 Bet365