Appleby Horses Are On Fire

Not the best of days with Epsom just about the stand-out card, though one look at the prices will tell you that value for the punter is not on the bookmakers minds (is it ever).

The Blue Riband Trial cat 2.20pm is an interesting race and in theory a Derby trial, and a race farmed by John Gosden over the years, with four of the last six winners housed in his Newmarket stables.

He relies on the one raced winner Might Ulysses here who is not one to easily dismiss, though he may have to settle for a place on this occasion. United Nations has apparently strengthened considerably over the winter and is a serious player for Aidan O’Brien and Ryan Moore, but he may need a mile and a half to be seen at his best and preference is for Nahanni who may have the edge for now.

Three runs this year have seen two wins, one at Kempton and a wide-margin success at Leicester, and although I doubt he is the best horse in this field in the long-term, he may well be able to put his fitness advantage to good use this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Nahanni 2.20pm Epsom 13/8 most bookmakers