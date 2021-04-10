Aintree Grand National Day Tips: Teddy and Lalor punts on supporting card

In the 3m handicap hurdles that gets proceeding underway on Grand National day at Aintree (1.45), Come On Teddy looks to hold leading claims of landing the spoils and makes plenty of appeal at 13/2

This Tom George trained seven-year-old is a progressive sort who impressed back in December when coning from off the pace to beat On The Blind Side in a class 2 at Cheltenham off a mark of 127.

He has since posted two really solid efforts in defeat since, finishing a five length third of 13 tio Imperial Alcazar before running a cracker in the Grade 3 Pertemps Final at the Cheltenham Festival off 134 when coming from off the pace to finish a never nearer 5 1/2 length third of 22 to Mrs Milner.

A 3lb rise for that looks fair and Come On Teddy appeals at the type to go on improving. He is in-form, proven over the trip and ground, and undoubtedly has the ability to win a race of this nature.

Everything looks in place for a huge run and with five places on offer it will be extremely disappointing if he doesn’t at least hit the frame as I think his credentials here are outstanding.

The other horse that I like at a big price on a cracking card is Lalor at 20/1 in the 3m Betway Handicap Chase (4.15).

This nine-year-old has won two of his three starts at the Merseyside venue, landing a Grade 2 bumper at this meeting in 2017 and a Grade Grade 1 hurdle contest here a year later.

He then made a taking debut over fences when landing a Grade 2 at Cheltenham by seven lengths off an official rating of 149.

Things then didn’t go to plan for Lalor, but he bounced back at the beginning of last year when running to crackers to be placed in hot handicaps at Cheltenham when fitted with the cheekpieces.

After finishing a short-head third to Oldgrangewood, he stayed on well to finish a 3/4 length third to Cepage in a Grade 3 handicap off 153.

He finished just a neck behind the runner-up Spiritofthegames, and despite now being slightly worse off at the weights he has proven form at the track whereas Dan Skelton’s charge has failed to hit the frame in two attempts at it.

Lalor is also now able to race off 2lb lower and a revised rating of 151 entitles him to be very competitive on the pick of his form.

He does have an absence to come at now tackles 3m for the first time, but he has gone well fresh in the past and I think he is well worth a crack at it.

Daily Sport recommended bets;

2pts each-way Come on Teddy (13/2 generlly available – use BOG firms paying 5 places)

2pts each-way Lalor (20/1 Unibet – BOG paying 4 places)