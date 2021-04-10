Grand National Tips: Any Second Now and Malarky appeal at Aintree

In today’s Grand National over an extended 4m 2f at Aintree (5.15), Any Second Now and Mister Malarky are the two that I like at odds of 11/1 and 22/1 respectively.

The former is trained by Ted Walsh, who saddled Papillon to land the spoils in 2000, and struck me as the ideal type for this race after landing the 3m 2f Kim Muir at the 2019 Cheltenham Festival where he stayedon strongly to score by 3 3/4 lengths.

Any Second Now went on to post some solid efforts in defeat, finishing runner-up in Grade 2 at Punchestown and a fine staying on third of 24 to Glamorgan Duke in a valuable handicap at Leopardstown off mark of 150.

The JP McManus owned nine-year-old then rounded off the campaign with success in Grade 3 handicap over 2m at Naas off the same rating when accounting for Articulum by 1 1/4 lengths.

Any Second Now has had just four starts this season, shaping quite nicely in the first two of those when finishing midfield in big field handicap hurdle contests.

He then failed to shine when pulled-up in the Thyestes but looked back to his best last time out when registering a smooth and easy 10 length success in a Grade 2 over 2m at Navan off an official rating of 151.

That looked the perfect prep for this and Any Second Now has clearly been brought along with it as his ultimate target.

I think he has the ideal attributes for this test and off a mark of 152 he looks weighted to run a huge race in the hands of Mark Walsh

At double his odds, the Colin Tizzard trained Mister Malarky makes plenty of each-way appeal on his second start back from a wind-op having posted a much improved effort last time out.

This eight-year-old is a smart sort when on-song, as he showed when staying on strongly to beat The Conditional in the 3m Silver Cup Handicap Chase at Ascot back in December off a mark of 150.

He got put up 6lb for that and ran no sort of race when beaten out of sight in the Sky Bet Handicap Chase at Doncaster.

However, after undergoing wind-surgery there was lots to like about his run last time out in the Close Brothers Handicap Chase at Kempton in February when a keeping on fur length third of 17 to Clondaw Castle off his current rating of 155.

The winner ran well here earlier in the week when runner-up to Clan Des Obeaux in a Grade 1 and I think the form reads well in relation to this.

Mister Malarky also appeals as the type that could relish this test of taking to the unique fences, so with Jonjo O’Neill Jnr in the saddle I can see him putting in a really bold bid.

Daily Sport recommended bets:

2pts each-way Any Second Now (11/1 bet365 – paying 1/4 odds 5 places)

2pts each-way Mister Malarky (22/1 bet365 – paying 1/4 odds 5 places)