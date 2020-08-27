Airglow appeals at 11s

In the 5f handicap at Beverley today (3.00), Airglow makes plenty of each-way appeal at 11/1.

This Mick Easterby trained five-year-old is on a losing run of 14 having not scored since landing a class 4 contest on good-to-soft ground at Catterick over the trip of this back in October 2018 off a mark of 78 – after which he got put up to 81.

However, he has posted some solid efforts in defeat, including when a 1 1/2 length runner-up to Ey Up It’s Mick on soft ground over 6f at Haydock three starts back off 68 where he had subsequent dual scorer Redrosezorro, to whom he was givng 1lb, just over a length behind in third.

Airglow showed plenty of pace to lead that day and stuck to the task well when headed inside the final furlong.

He also showed plenty of early dash last time out over 6f at Pontefract on quick ground when getting caught close home and beaten just 1/2 a length by Dream Together off 69.

Airglow now has to race in this off 1lb higher, but remains 8lb below his last winning mark and well-treated on the pick of his form.

The return to an easier surface will also suit as will the drop down to the minimum trip over which he has a 50 per cent win/place strike rate having won twice and been placed on two occasions in eight starts.

So from from a decent draw in stall five, Airglow could prove a tough nut to peg back if getting loose on the front end.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Airglow (11/1 Betfair, BetVictor, Paddy Power – BOG)