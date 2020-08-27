Three Saints Bay a 9/1 bet at Beverley

Now returned to a track where he is unbeaten, the well-treated Three Saints Bay looks worth a wager at 9/1 in the 7f handicap at Thirsk today (2.30).

This David O’Meara trained five-year-old is 2-2 at the Yorkshire venue. The last of those successes came over this trip on soft ground 12 months ago where he beat Dan’s Dream in a class 3 conditions’ contest off an official rating of 98.

Three Saints Bay when on to finish a solid third in a class 2 on soft ground at Musselburgh two starts later off a mark of 99. He also ran well at that venue three starts back when beaten just a 1/3 of a length into third by Gabrial The Wire off 92.

Three Saints Bay is now able to rae in this class 3 off a mark of 91, his lowest rating since July 2018.

It makes him a big player from a handicapping perspective on the pick of his form and Sean Kirrane also takes off a handy 5lb with his claim.

Three Saints Bay also has a 40 per cent strike rate on soft ground having won four times and been placed three tim4s in 10 starts.

So, from a good draw in stall two everything looks in place for a big run.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Three Saints Bay (9/1 bet365 – BOG)