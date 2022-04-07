Airs And Graces

Stats: 23 of the last 24 winners have come home in the first six last time out (all in the first seven), none failed to complete, and 10 of them were a winner on their last visit to the racecourse. Five and six-year-olds have won 21 of the 24, with no winners aged over seven over the same period. All winners had last raced between 16 and 60 days ago come race day. Colin Tizzard and Willie Mullins have won it twice each in the last six years, while six of the last nine to come home in front were sent off at the head of the market. Robbie Power rode both the Tizzard winners.

Thoughts: Three Stripe Life heads the early betting here after coming home second to Sir Gerhard in the Ballymore Hurdle at Cheltenham and I begrudgingly admit that is probably the best form on offer here. Howe er, the Gordon Elliott horses just aren’t firing as expected lately which has to be a concern for his supporters – but then again I was never going to tip him anyway. I was told some time ago that anyone who mentions Constitution Hill or Jonbon from the Nicky Henderson yard need to included Walking On Air in any conversations, with some at Seven Barrows considering he may be their equal – or even their superior. After the others came home one and two in the Supreme Hurdle, the last part of that sentence may prove to be an exaggeration, but if he is even mentioned in the same breath then he must be some horse. He missed Cheltenham deliberately to give him a little bit more time, but if he is as good as they think he is, then only inexperience can stop him coming home in front today. Might I is tempting as an each way alternative and wasn’t far behind Jonbon at Haydock and he could also go well – at a far bigger price.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Walking On Air 2.25pm Aintree 4/1 William Hill, Coral, Unibet, Betfred, and others