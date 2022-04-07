Lets Go And Floor The Bookies

Stats: All bar one of the last 24 winners came home in the first seven last time out, while none of them were priced at bigger than 20/1 and all of them from the first six in the market come the off. Six to ten-year-olds were responsible for 22 of the 24 to come home in front, with 21 running between 16 and 60 days ago. Five of the last nine went to the favourite, while Nicky Henderson is the only trainer to win this twice in that period – both times with Whisper (2014 and 2015).

Thoughts: Flooring Porter never really gets the credit he deserves, and that includes from me I suppose, but you don’t retain the Stayers Hurdle unless you are straight out of the top drawer. He ne er really saw a rival form the start that day coming home three lengths clear of Thyme hill at the line, but will he be able to do the same on this very different track? Truth is he hasn’t tried before so we won’t know until after the race is over, but the bottom line is, if he can set his own fractions from the front, there is no reason why he won’t follow up as he seems to have that touch of class about him whereas the majority of his rivals are pure stamina through and through.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Flooring Porter 3.35pm Aintree 15/8 Bet365