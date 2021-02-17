Albert’s Back a bet to complete hat-trick

The thriving Albert’s Back looks worth a bet at 9/2 to land the hat-trick in the extended 2m 3f handicap hurdle at Wetherby today (2.40).

This Mick Easterby trained seven-year-old has won three of his four starts at the Yorkshire venue. In the last of those in November he tanked his way to the front three from home before staying on to readily land a class 3 by 3 3/4 lengths from Haafapiece off a mark of 128.

Albert’s Back then made light of a 5lb rise in the weights to follow-up in decisive fashion in a class 3 at Haydock when travelling strongly throughout and forging clear after the last to beat McGowans Pass by eight lengths.

The handicapper has hot him with an 8lb rise for that taking success but a revised rating of 141 should not be beyond him given that he finished runner-up in this grade – class 2 – back February 2019 and is now a totally different proposition.

Underfoot conditions are also ideal and Albert’s Back is once again partnered by Brian Hughes who is four from nine on him.

So taking everything into account, I think there is nothing not to like about his chances in this.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Albert’s Back (9/2 Unibet – BOG)