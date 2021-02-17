Marracudja holds major claims at Wetherby

Now dropped back into class 3 company from his last winning mark, Marracudja looks to hold outstanding claims in the 2m handicap chase at Wetherby today (2.05).

This nine-year-old has won once and been placed once in three starts over course ad distance and has a 50 per cent strike rate over the trip (three from six).

The success came in a class 2 back in December 2019 where he raced prominently an drew clear two from home to easily beat Hawk High by 11 lengths off a mark of 134.

Marracudja then outran his odds of 66/1 when pitched into Grade 1 company and finishing a 7 1/2 lengths third of five to Defi Du Seuil in the Clarence House at Ascot off an official rating of 143.

That saw him put up to 154 and he has only managed to hit the frame once in six subsequent outings. However, those runs have come in class 2 contests, and Grade 2 and 3 handicaps.

Marracudja now drops back into class 3 company off a reduced rating of 134 and has won twice and been placed once in the grade.

He also has proven form on the ground and undergone wind surgery since last seen in action. So with the yard in fine form, this looks a great opportunity for Marracudja to get back on the scoresheet.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Marracudja (7/2 generally available – use BOG firms)