All Eyes Are On Redcar

I did have a good look at some of the National Hunt meetings today but concluded that at this time of year, we may be better off sticking with the Flat. Redcar is my course of choice (there is so much racing we all need to keep our focus), starting in the 5.09pm when London Eye will look to win the race for the second year running.

He wasn’t beaten far when fourth over hurdles at Southwell last month and arrives here in good form, but better still, he is the only runner in this field with a win over two miles, and gets in here off a mark 1lb lower than when successful in 2021, a rarity in itself.

Stefano Cherchi is good value for his 3lb claim from the saddle which is just a bonus, and as he is used to carrying even bigger weights over the jumps, top-weight of ten stone one is unlikely to stop him here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win London Eye 5.09pm Redcar 2/1 Bet365 and William Hill