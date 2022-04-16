Swanning Around In The Lucky Last

Another Class Six to end with today when I am sweet on the chances of the Peter Chapple-Hyam trained Royal Cygnet, who is primed for a big race over the six furlongs here.

The booking of Cieren Fallon to ride first caught my eye, as did his recent third at Lingfield over a furlong further, but cheekpieces are tried now and I am wondering if they might try to make the running over this trip? Down a pound this afternoon, everything looks set for a huge run, with a place the minimum expected by me if I am reading the race correctly.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Royal Cygnet 5.44pm Redcar 5/1 Betfair, Paddy Power, and others.