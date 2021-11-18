All Plus No Negative

The race of the day and interestingly, one the Irish haven’t won since its inception in 2005, which makes life all the more interesting with A Plus Tard, trained by Henry De Bromhead, trading as short as 6/4.

His second in the Cheltenham Gold Cup to stable companion Minella Indo is clearly the best form on offer here, and you would have to assume he is ready to roll to see him racing this early in the season, all of which are very positive signs.

If he is spot on then at the age of seven there may well be a lot more to come, in which case he wins this barring mishaps, though don’t be put off by the quicker ground if you are considering Bristol De Mai – he clocked a decent time when winning this in 2018 and isn’t the mudlark some seem to think, I just wonder if the youngster may have his measure here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win A Plus Tard 3.00pm Haydock 7/4 Paddy Power and Betfair