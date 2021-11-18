More Winners For The Moores

One to go and on a day when risk taking seems top of my agenda I have decided after much careful thought, that I will give Goshen another chance because I am convinced he will win again – and I don’t want to miss out when he does.

Gary Moore is already having a season to remember with plenty of winners in recent weeks, and although his strike rate has dropped off a little recently, he is still in amongst them, and this might be the best time to catch the now five-year-old. I won’t forget him hacking up in the Triumph Hurdle before unseating at the last in March 2020, and costing his followers a fortune.

He hasn’t in all honestly repeated that since, but class is (hopefully) permanent, and if he does win this then all will be forgiven.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Goshen 2.40pm Ascot 4/1 William Hill