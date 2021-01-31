Alsvinder the answer to Wolves sprint

In the 5f handicap at Wolverhampton today (2.40), the well-weighted Alsvinder looks worth a wager at 5/1 to gain an overdue success.

This eight-year-old has won once and been placed twice in four starts over course and distance. He enjoyed a productive time in 2019 when trained by David O’Meara – landing a class 3 off 94, a class 2 off 96 and a claimer off an official rating of 98.

He also ran well 11 months ago in a class 2 at Lingfield off 87 when a 1/2 length third to Top Breeze after joining Phil Kirby and when a 3/4 length runner-up in a class 4 over course and distance back in November off 80.

Alsvinder is now able to race in this class 5 affair off 74 and that makes him a massive player at the weights on the pick of his form.

He comes into this on the back of two solid efforts, finishing third over course and distance off 1lb higher and a 3/4 length second at Southwell off his current mark.

Alsvinder also has a fine strike rate of 36 per cent in the grade, having won four times and been placed on three occasions in 11 starts, and is three from 10 on the Tapeta surface.

He has also bagged a decent draw in stall four, so taking everything into account looks to have lots going for him despite it being 25 runs since he last got his head in front.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Alsvinder (5/1 Betfair, BetVictor, Paddy Power, Unibet – BOG)