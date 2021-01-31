Tanqeeq weighted to strike under Curtis

In the 1m 4f handicap at Wolverhampton today (2.10), Tanqeeb looks to hold leading claims of landing the spoils now stepped back up in trip and partnered by Ben Curtis for the first time.

This Ian Williams trained five-year-old won over 7f at this venue 12 months ago when running on strongly from off the pace to get up close home and beat Fly The Nest by 1/2 a length in a class 6 off a mark of 60.

He went on to finish a solid 1/2 length third in the same grade over a mile at Lingfield two starts later off 63 when powering home to be nearest at the finish.

Tanqeeb also ran well of 60 over 1m 2f at Lingfield back in November when staying on well to finish a 1/2 length third off 60 and comes into this on the back of an eye-catching effort over 1m 1f here when keeping on well from off the pace to finish a not knocked about 4 1/4 length third on nine to Arabic Welcome off 59.

The winner, and runner-up Critical Thinking, have both run well since to finish in the frame – so that gives the form a solid look.

Tanqeeb has since been dropped another pound to a mark of 58, 2lb lower than his aforementioned success here, and that makes him a big player from a handicapping perspective on the pick of his form.

The step back up in trip also promises to suit and Curtis, who has a 16 per cent strike rate when teaming up with the yard in the past 12 months, looks a positive jockey booking

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Tanqeeb (5/1 bet365 – BOG)