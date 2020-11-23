Always Tipsy weighted to strike at Musselburgh

Having become well-treated, Always Tipsy makes plenty of appeal at 15/2 in the 3m handicap hurdle at Musselburgh today (3.00).

Trained by Neil Alexander, this 11-year-old has won once and been placed twice in six starts at this venue.

He was rated as high as 122 over hurdles and his last success over the smaller obstacles came at Perth in June of last year when landing a class 4 by 3/4 of a length off a markof 105.

Always Tipsy backed that up with a solid second in a class 4 at the same venue off 111 and after failing to shine in his first two starts this year took a step back in the right direction last time out when fifth of 13 to Jessiemac in a class 4 at Kelso off 100.

He is now able to race in this lower grade class 5 affair off 98. That is a career low and gives him a big chance at the weights on the pick of his form if building on his latest run.

Bruce Lynn also takes off a handy 7lb with his claim and the has done well with it’s runners at the venue in the last 12 months, saddling three winners and five placed from 18 runners.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Always Tipsy (15/2 BetVictor, William Hill)