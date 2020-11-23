Mystical Clouds makes plenty of appeal at 15/2

Having shaped quite nicely on seasonal reappearance, I think Mystical Clouds is worth siding with at 15/2 in the extended 2m 4f handicap chase at Kempton today (2.35).

This seven-year-old was a fair hurdler when trained by Alan King and ran well here when third to the useful Pym off an official rating of 127.

He then shaped with promise in his first two starts over fences before getting off the mark over the large obstacles when gamely beating Aintree My Dream by 3/4 of a length over this course and distance in a class 3 off a mark of 123.

Mystical Clouds was then sold by Trevor Hemmings and has had just one start since joining John Butler. That came last month at Stratford where after being held-up off the pace he finished a tenderly handled 6 1/4 length fourth of 11 to Fanzio off his current rating of 127.

He looks sure to strip fitter for that spin, his first in 250 days, and the runner-up Town Parks has won since to give the form a boost.

Mystical Clouds is also two from four over this trip and has underfoot conditions to suit, so looks to have plenty going for him now returned to a venue which clearly suits.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Mystical Clouds (15/2 BetVictor, William Hill)