Amadeus Grey a play at 12/1

Having been eased further in the weights, Amadeus Grey look too well-treated to ignore and worth a wager at 12/1 in the 3.30 at Catterick today now eased in grade.

This Tim Easterby trained four-year-old was last successful in June of last year when landing a class 4 contest over the 1m trip of this at Carlisle when running on strongly to beat Harvey Dent by a length off a mark of 77.

He went on to finish a close-up third in his next two outings again in class 4 company, off 81at Haydock and Ayr.

Amadeus Grey also ran well in a class 4 on his second start this season when a staying on 1 3/4 length third of 11 to Silver Dust off 76.

He then failed to shine in his next two outings but took a step back in the right direction last time out t Ayr when a keeping on 2 1/4 length sixth of 10 to Bottom Bay.

Amadeus Grey has since been dropped another 2lb and is now able to race in this lower grade class 5 affair off just 71.

That is 6lb lower than when last victorious and a career-low. It gives the Ontoawinner syndicate owned gelding major claims at the weights on the pick of his form and the last time he ran in class 5 company was two years ago at Musselburgh when landing a novice auction stakes off an official rating of 82.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 3pts each-way Amadeus Grey (12/1 Betfair, Paddy Power, Unibet – paying 4 places)