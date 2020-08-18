Najib has a fine chance of opening account at Beverley

On the back of a much improved effort last time out, Najib looks top hold leading claims of opening his account in the 1m handicap at Beverley today (3.00).

That came five days ago at Hamilton where the Roger Fell trained four-year-old finished third of 11 to Brutalab in a class 6 off a mark of 53.

After tracking the leaders travelling well, Najib took up the running two from home. After then getting headed at the furlong marker he then ran on again and got hampered in the final 50 yards to be beaten just two lengths

The winner was a well-handicapped sort who was well-backed and the front three pulled nicely clear of the field.

It was an effort which suggested Najib would be winning sooner rather than later and it’s no surprise to see connections turn him out quickly in this same grade class 6 affair off an unchanged mark.

His current rating of 53 is 19lb lower than his initial opening handicap mark of 72, so he is now undoubtedly well-treated in my eyes.

So if building on his latest effort, Najib – who now gets fitted with the blinkers for the first time – has a huge chance of finally getting off the mark here.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Najib (9/2 bet365 – BOG)