An Ill Wind For The Bookmakers

Thank heavens for Windsor and their almost obligatory Monday cards during the Flat season where we need to carefully balance form versus potential – with the odd bit of rumour thrown in for good measure. The two-year-old Novice Stakes at 2.55pm certainly fits in to the final category when Archie Watson introduces Fifty Year Storm for his first e er visit to the racecourse. Said to be one of the stable’s most forward juveniles, the son of Mehmas lacks the experience of possible favourite Zephina (who has the perfect daw in the 12 stall), but I am hoping he will be towed along by that rival before finishing fast and late to hit the places at the minimum this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Fifty Year Storm 2.55pm Windsor 2/1 most bookmakers