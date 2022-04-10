Stoute Horse Rings A Bell At Windsor

Another Novice Stakes for our second bet but this time we are talking three-year-olds and I genuinely believe that the 4.40pm will produce plenty of winners over the weeks and months ahead, and that the form will be well worth following.

Maplewood has to be on the shortlist for Charlie Appleby as does Tartarus for the Colle’s along with Sky Legend for James Ferguson, but the one I want to be on is Sir Michael Stoute’s Chimed. It is a rarity for the yard to send runners on to the turf this early in the year, suggesting the son of Frankel is forward enough to do himself justice, and with Ryan Moore booked to ride, I am expecting a huge effort.

Third on his only start last season at Kempton on the all-weather he outran his price (14/1) that day with very little expected of him, when keeping on nicely to be beaten just over a length at the line. That was over a mile and the added two furlongs look ideal this afternoon as does the switch of surface, and I am confident we will see a big run and hopefully a winning one.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Chimed 4.40pm Windsor 2/1 Bet365