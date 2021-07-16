Appleby Stable Can Strike Again With Mawenzi

Although not the biggest priced runner on the cards this Saturday, there is a lot to like about the chances of the Charlie Appleby filly Mawenzi who was once hoped to be heading off to the Classics, but has obviously had some minor issues that have kept her off the course this season – until today when she reappears in the 4.45pm at Newbury.

The daughter of Dubawi made her debut at Wolverhampton in November when sent off the Even money favourite under James Doyle and landing the odds with ease by a length and three-quarter, going away near the line over the mile plus trip, and looking as if she would make an even better three-year old.

The form of that run has been boosted by the runner-up winning since but more importantly, the selection still holds a Yorkshire Oaks entry which may be ambitious, but at least suggests she is still held in high regard at her powerful Newmarket stable.

William Buick rides in his hunt for the 2021 Champion Jockey title, and with the Appleby yard in good heart with a ridiculous 30% strike rate in the last two weeks, there is every reason to expect a big run here as Mawenzi bids to keep her unbeaten record.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet – 1pt win Mawenzi 11/4 bet365