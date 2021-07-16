Taylor Made Suggestion At Ripon Saturday Evening

Everyone knows about the draw bias at Ripon over sprinting trips, and I am pretty hopeful that the number two stall will see Taylored finally get off the mark on his twelfth career start, and his fifth for David O’Meara in the 6.10pm, the last race on the card.

We can ignore his last race when he tried making all the running over seven furlongs plus at Beverley on soft ground when unsurprisingly failing to last home before coming home a well-beaten fourth, but dropped to a sensible trip, on better ground, and from a perfect draw, he looks the likeliest winner to me.

Add the fact that he has jockey Sean Kirrane claims 5lb off his back and that he looks all set for an easy lead with no obvious challengers to set the pace and his chance looks better by the minute, so fingers crossed for the son of Power who won’t be stopping close home either.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt win Taylored 7/2 William Hill.