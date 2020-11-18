Aquila Sky worth a wager on handicap debut at Warwick

Aquila Sky has shown enough to suggest he is worth an interest on handicap debut in the 2.40 at Warwick today (2.40).

This five-year-old offered little in two starts for Harry Fry before putting in an improved effort on debut for Sam Allwood when fourth of 10 to The Macon Lugnatic in a class 4 novice contest at Doncaster where the ride he was given caught the eye of the stewards.

After taking a keen hold and been dropped out at the rear, Aquila Sky made good headway two from home. He then went fourth approaching the last and kept on well on the run-in when asked for his effort to be nearest at the finish an beaten 5 1/2 lengths.

The winner was making it two on the bounce and ran off 129 when last seen in action, the runner-up went into the race on an official rating of 126 and the firth home Irish Odyssey – who finished 9 1/2 lengths behind the selection was rated 120.

That gives the home a decent look in relation to this same grade affair and suggest an opening mark of 115 for Aquila Sky is exploitable.

He also comes into the race having shaped better than the distance he was beaten suggests when a 28 length seventh of 10 to Straw Fan Jack on return to action at Hereford last month.

After racing towards the rear, Aquila Sky was making good headway when stumbling at the sixth. He then made another blunder when weakening approaching the last and was allowed to come home in his own time.

He appeals as the type to do better now going down the handicap route and after just four starts remains unexposed open to further progress.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Aquila Sky (7/1 Unibet – BOG)