Cold Shoulder hot stuff at Hexham

Having posted an improved effort last time out and been eased further in the weights, Cold Shoulder makes plenty of appeal at 11/2 in the 2m 4f handicap hurdle at Hexham today (3.40).

This six-year-old won twice in 2018 when trained by Gordon Elliott, landing a class 5 handicap at Bangor off 102 before following up on heavy ground in a class 4 at Ayr off 106.

He moved to join Tim Vaughan at the start of 2019 and started life off in handicaps for his new handler off 117 when competing in a class 2 at Uttoxeter.

Cold Shoulder has since failed to trouble the judged in six subsequent starts, but in the last of those at Chepstow he caught the eye when keeping on from off the pace to finish a 7 3/4 length fifth of 13 to Lamanver Bel Ami in a class 5 off 99.

That was a step back in the right direction and he is entitled to strip fitter for that outing – his first in 225 days.

Cold Shoulder is also now able to race in this same grade affair off 2lb lower and his revised rating of 97 is a career-low and makes him a major player at the weights on the pick of his form if building on his latest effort.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Cold Shoulder (11/2 Betfair, Paddy Power, Unibet – BOG)